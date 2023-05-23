New class-four bikeways coming to streets around Fresno

New bike lanes will soon be added to some Fresno city streets. It's part of an effort to decrease the number of crashes involving bicyclists.

Class-four bikeways will be added in the coming weeks to Palm Avenue, Belmont Avenue, Barstow Avenue, Fulton and Wishon Avenues.

Class-four bikeways are separate paths only to be used by bicyclists.

They include a physical separation between the bikeway and cars on the road.

Those separations can be concrete curbs, landscaping, parking lanes and flexible posts.

Drivers should expect lane reductions on these roads to accommodate the new bike lanes.