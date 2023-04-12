Clovis women publish children's book about self-confidence, acceptance

Two Clovis women are taking action to support diversity in home and school libraries with a newly published children's book.

"My Cat Fred Wears a Skirt" is about self-confidence and embracing who you are -- no matter what people think.

"One day, we were at River Park, and we saw a family with two little boys. These two little boys were wearing dresses, and I was in fear," shared Katrina Gidstedt. "I was in fear that someone might approach them in the wrong way. I didn't like that."

Gidstedt and her Emilie Gistedt used that moment as the catalyst to write "My Cat Fred Wears a Skirt."

"There's Ted, a little boy. His best friend is Fred," said Gidstedt. "One day, Ted's sister puts a skirt and dresses up Fred. Fred loves it."

But unfortunately, someone saw Fred wearing the skirt and didn't love it.

"Ted, not feeling very comfortable, takes the skirt off of Fred," Gidstedt explained. "Fred is immediately sad because he's not able to be who he wants to be."

The third-grade teacher added it's important for kids, as well as adults, to find happiness within their individuality. However, it's also important for people to accept that.

The co-authors hope to convey that message with the book.

"Just kind of send a message of open hearts, open minds," said Gidstedt.

The daughter of Gidstedt's best friend illustrated the book.

Paige Wilson said it's meant a lot to be part of the process, as the book's message is something she's passionate about.

"It's just people living their lives," said Wilson. "I think that more people should understand that."

A book signing event will be held on Thursday (April 12) at Clovis Book Barn from 7-9 p.m.

"My Cat Fred Wears a Skirt" can also be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or through Amplify Publishing Group's Mascot Books.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.