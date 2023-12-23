New northeast Fresno center to provide holistic approach to health

A new center promoting holistic practices not included in conventional medicine is getting ready to open in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Connecting the mind, body, and soul is how Dr. Manisha Mittal hopes to help patients with autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis or ulcerative colitis.

"For most autoimmune conditions, you know, there is really no cure," Dr. Mittal said. "But to help with that, we need to be mentally strong, and we need to be spiritually fit."

Moksha Holistic Center, near Herndon and Chestnut avenues, has been a dream of Dr. Mittal's for years.

Starting in January, she'll now be able to offer the community integrative health practices, which are more non-conventional approaches to health and wellness.

"We bring about massage therapy, yoga therapy, meditation, consultations, which focus on diet, or herbs and lifestyle changes," Dr. Mittal said.

Dawn Clement, says the holistic view of medicine has helped with her lupus and Sjogren's syndrome.

"I have fewer flares. Now, before I began treatment for my lupus, I was sleeping up to 10-12 hours a day. I simply could not function. And now I sleep maybe eight to 10 hours a day," Clement said.

The center will also be connected to Dr. Mittal and her husband's medical clinic where they also offer patients infusions for their health conditions.

"One of the old ones that I was getting, I just felt like it wasn't working. When I came here, I told them that and they're like, 'Well, let's try some of this other stuff that is more effective or can be more effective," patient Greg Standing said.

Moksha Holistic Center does not accept health insurance. For more information about appointments, click here.

