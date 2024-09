New K9 welcomed at Merced County Sheriff's Office

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new K9 in town at the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Nala, a nine-month-old Bloodhound, is trained in tracking.

Deputies say they are excited to have her on board to help out in the community.

Nala will track down suspects and help find lost or missing people.

If you see her and handler, Deputy Mason out and about, be sure to say hello.