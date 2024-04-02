Construction underway on new city park in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City leaders gathered to break ground on a new park in Southwest Fresno on Monday.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said it's been over 20 years since a new city park was introduced to the southwest area of Fresno.

"It's a place that people can come to and socialize and recreate. People will be able to build memories. It's something that's long overdue," said Mayor Dyer.

Video shows the 10 acres that will transform into a green space with natural grass turf and 100 trees. The new recreation area will sit right next to the west campus for Fresno City College on the corner of Church Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The project will cost roughly $12 million, with funding secured from state grants, previously given to the city in 2018.

Officials said a new street will be built.

It includes street lighting, drainage and a sidewalk all while being environmentally conscious by using recycled water for the space.

City Council member Miguel Arias said this park is vital changing the look of Southwest Fresno.

"It's my hope that the trajectory and the growth of west Fresno continues down this path," said Councilmember Arias.

A new themed play area inspired by the Sierra Nevada mountains will be accessible for kids like D'Angelo.

He lives in the neighborhood. He is excited about the possibilities a new park will bring.

"When I'm inside it's a little boring and then when I'm playing with my games, like, I'm lonely and I don't nobody to play with. It's more exciting to be outside cause you can meet new friends and play with them," said D'Angelo.

As of now, a name has yet to be chosen for the park.

City officials said the project will be complete by the end of 2024.

