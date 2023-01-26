WATCH LIVE

EDUCATION

California Department of Education launches teacher recruitment program

Thursday, January 26, 2023 11:02PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new partnership is hoping to tackle the growing teacher shortage here in California.

On Thursday, the State Superintended of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a virtual press conference.

The California Department of Education will now partner with California Volunteers to help streamline the process.

10,000 of its members will have the opportunity to help fill in the gaps.

At the same time the state will also host a new series of careers fairs and launch a new public service announcement campaign.

"CA is doing more than any other state to address the teacher and educator workforce shortage," Thurmond says. "We want to maximize these resources and create a way for those who want to teach and become teachers to have a way to do that."

If you'd like to learn more about becoming a teacher or working in the education field there's a new number you can call, 916-322-3051.

You can also email the department with questions.

