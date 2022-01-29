Arts & Entertainment

On The Red Carpet: What to watch in February on TV, streaming

EMBED <>More Videos

What to watch in February on TV, streaming

On The Red Carpet has your first look at what's coming to TV and streaming this February.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan transform into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the Hulu Original series "Pam & Tommy." George Pennacchio talks to the stars about the challenge of taking on these iconic personas.

George also talks with "Better Things" co-creator and star Pamela Adlon about the upcoming final series of her show on FX. Also returning to FX, the drama series "Snowfall" starring Damson Idris, who talks about winning an NAACP Image award for his role.

Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson and the cast of "Grown-ish" give us a sneak peek at the new episode of their Freeform series, plus Kat Dennings and Brenda Strong are back in "Dollface" on Hulu.

Don't miss the February preview edition of "On The Red Carpet" to get previews of new shows and your returning favorites.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Freeform, Hulu, National Geographic, ESPN and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulutelevisiondisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 men, 17-year-old boy arrested for deadly Ducor gas station shooting
Mobile home fire that killed Tulare woman now ruled a homicide
Man accused of killing 75-year-old father near Porterville
EDD director resigns after just over 1 year in charge
10 injured in PA bridge collapse; human chain formed to help
Central CA Food Bank partnering with CVS to reduce food insecurity
Fresno man sues, blames recalled vehicle for severe injuries
Show More
Vaccination clinic being held in Porterville with $100 incentive
FUSD and Fresno Teachers Association reach new agreement
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
Fire damages Fresno County home
Fresno city leaders working to raise awareness about human trafficking
More TOP STORIES News