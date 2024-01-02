First boy and girl of the New Year born at Merced hospital

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- North Valley families welcomed the New Year with bundles of joy.

Mercy Hospital in Merced says doctors delivered the first baby girl of the year 19 minutes after midnight.

She's named Alejandra and is the first child of the family.

Meanwhile another family welcomed the first baby boy for the hospital on New Years Day.

Baby Angel is also the first child for that family as well.

Doctors say it's always special to be apart of the holiday delivery.

"I like to do it whenever we can and every once in a while, it's our turn to deliver the first baby. Usually we give them a savings bond or something like that if we have a new baby of the year also," explained Dr. Timonthy Johnston.

Both mothers and newborns are doing well after the deliveries.