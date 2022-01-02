Meet the Central Valley's New Year babies

Meet little Adriana!
She just couldn't wait to meet her parents Carolina and Diego.
She was born right at 12:02 am at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.
She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
Baby Elizabeth joined the world at 2:28 am at the Adventist Health Birth Center in Hanford.
She weighed 9.7 pounds and is the second child to parents Daniela and Alex.
First-time parents Elsy and Jose were excited to meet baby Eliette.
She was born at 3:21 am at Kaweah Health in Visalia.
Eliette arrived two days after her due date and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces!