Meet the Central Valley's New Year babies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley is welcoming its newest residents this New Year's Day.Meet little Adriana!She just couldn't wait to meet her parents Carolina and Diego.She was born right at 12:02 am at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.Baby Elizabeth joined the world at 2:28 am at the Adventist Health Birth Center in Hanford.She weighed 9.7 pounds and is the second child to parents Daniela and Alex.First-time parents Elsy and Jose were excited to meet baby Eliette.She was born at 3:21 am at Kaweah Health in Visalia.Eliette arrived two days after her due date and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces!