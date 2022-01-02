Community & Events

Meet the Central Valley's New Year babies

Say hello to the Valley's adorable newest residents born just as we entered 2022.
Meet the Central Valley's New Year babies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley is welcoming its newest residents this New Year's Day.

Meet little Adriana!

She just couldn't wait to meet her parents Carolina and Diego.

She was born right at 12:02 am at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno.

She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Baby Elizabeth joined the world at 2:28 am at the Adventist Health Birth Center in Hanford.

She weighed 9.7 pounds and is the second child to parents Daniela and Alex.

First-time parents Elsy and Jose were excited to meet baby Eliette.

She was born at 3:21 am at Kaweah Health in Visalia.

Eliette arrived two days after her due date and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces!

