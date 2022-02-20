Police helicopter crashes in water off coast of southern California, 2 pilots trapped and rescued

We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available. — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) February 20, 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A police helicopter has crashed in the waters off Newport Beach in Orange County Saturday night.The crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Two pilots were on board at the time of the crash, and became trapped in the wreckage, according to officials. Both were rescued and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that it was their police helicopter that crashed.Video from Balboa Island shows emergency vehicles racing to the scene."All of a sudden I hear something sputtering, really close," a woman who saw the helicopter go down told Eyewitness News. "And it didn't sound like a regular helicopter. And somehow, he managed to get it into the bay to save everybody's life, because if he had landed on a house, there would be a lot of casualties. I feel very fortunate right now.Another witness told ABC7 that they saw the helicopter spinning and descending rapidly into the water.The cause of the crash is under investigation.No further details were immediately known.