Funeral held for former Lemoore Volunteer Fire Chief Norman Lee Garcia

Norman Lee Garcia is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds filled St. Peter's Church in Lemoore Tuesday morning, gathering to honor and remember 85-year-old Norman Lee Garcia.

In red jackets, Norman's pallbearers and fellow volunteer firefighters carried his casket to the front of the Catholic Church, where he volunteered, past the pews he helped build.

Norman spent 26 years at the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department. He was chief for six years.

"You hear people talking about larger-than-life, but he meant a lot for all of us, and that's what he was. He treated you evenly across the board. He didn't care who you were, how old you were, or what you were doing," said Bruce German, who was a Friend of Norman for over 30 years.

Norman recruited Bruce as a volunteer firefighter in the 80s.

Bruce says he respected and looked up to him and eventually became chief after Norman retired.

"When I became chief, I tried to pattern myself after who he was trying to be fair and this and that, and I think that's where we all are at. I mean, if you talk to his family, his children, his grandchildren, they all respected Norman," mentioned Bruce.

Norman was born in Stratford at a family dairy in 1938.

Norman served eight years in the Coast Guard before living most of his life in Lemoore and serving the community.

Nathan Olson is Lemoore's city manager.

He had known Norman for over 30 years.

Nathan says Norman left a lasting impact on his life and the lives of many volunteer firefighters.

"I've talked to some of the guys that are here, and when they were coming up, Norman kind of took them under his wing, so it's emotional for a lot of the guys here at the fire department for sure," Nathan expressed.

At the memorial, there was an outpouring of love and support for Norman's family.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

If you'd like to learn more about Norman Lee Garcia, click here.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.