North Fresno clothing store aims to empower women

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Offering a variety of styles, colors and fabrics, Desk to Dusk gives women looks that are functional and flattering.

"We carry business and eveningwear to help women go from the boardroom to after-hours work events," says Owner Melissa Dos Prazeres Allard.

Owner Melissa Dos Prazeres Allard started the lifestyle brand for women in business.

"Think of women who are out in the field with their audience and need to not just be professional and stylish, but also want to be authentic to their personality and style," she said.

Melissa transformed my look with a pop of color.

As someone who spent time in corporate America, the mom-preneur wanted to create a collection that offered much more than her past shopping experiences.

"Suits in workwear were all monotonous in color -- they all look the same, they were not fitted for a woman's body," she said.

After five years online, she created a space that went beyond fashion.

"When I moved to the US, it was important to cultivate my support circle and even more so after having my daughter," she said.

Connecting with her clientele, Melissa realized she could help other women find their support circle.

Whether it's a networking event or unveiling of a new line, Desk to Dusk hosts events that aim to empower women.

"I wanted this to be a go-to resource for women who wanted to find community, develop professionally and personally, and just come together with other like-minded women," Melissa said.

Taking her own advice, the entrepreneur opted to bet on herself when presented with the opportunity to move into the front of Posh styling salon on Blackstone near Shaw in north Fresno.

The ribbon cutting drew dozens to the new showroom, with hopes of encouraging women to evolve with their style.

"We all have different body types and we all have a personal styles, and I think it's really important for us to experiment and give it a shot," she said.

