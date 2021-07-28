hot car

Baby rescued from hot car while caretaker reportedly gambles in nearby North Las Vegas casino: video

Video: Baby rescued from hot car while caretaker reportedly gambling

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Police in North Las Vegas rescued a baby from inside a hot car earlier this month while the caretaker was allegedly gambling at a casino, and it was caught on body camera video.

A witness who parked next to the vehicle reported the baby inside the car at the Big Horn Casino, according to CNN.

It's not clear how long the child was left unattended.

Police noted the door to the vehicle was unlocked.

In the video footage, a police sergeant is seen giving water to the screaming baby in an attempt to cool him off.

She said she poured water on the child, and the child didn't have any air conditioning in the car.

The baby was later taken to a local hospital to get checked out.

Mitchel Hooks, 39, was arrested in connection with the crime.

Hooks faces charges of child abuse and leaving an unattended child in a vehicle.

According to court records, Hooks posted bail on July 19.

He's set to be in court on Aug. 31.
