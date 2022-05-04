Lone survivor details drug deal turned double homicide in Woodward Lakes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drug deal turned into a robbery among four friends and then a double homicide in northeast Fresno in December 2017.More than four years later, the lone survivor told his story at the suspect's trial.Surveillance video from a Woodward Lakes home recorded the sound of gunfire and then a plea from the alleged shooter to the one man who was getting away."Hey Michael," the voice said. "It's all good. I'm not going to shoot you."Michael Rackley didn't believe it and kept running away.He says his friends, Brennen Fairhead and Scott Gaffney, counterfeited both cash and Xanax.Rackley admits he was a middle man in a drug deal in December 2017, riding along with Fairhead, Gaffney, and Gary Perry.Just when Rackley thought everything had gone according to plan and he was getting out of the car, he heard gunshots.He saw Fairhead gasp for air and then fall. So he ran.Gaffney followed right behind him."Honestly, I think if Scott wasn't running right behind me, I would've been shot," Rackley said.The home surveillance video shows Brennen Fairhead's car speeding away as Gaffney and Fairhead himself lay dying.Fresno police detectives tracked Perry to a nearby restaurant and also found a gun ditched in a storm drain.They caught Perry the next day as he tried to get into Fairhead's home.He initially denied any wrongdoing, but police say Perry eventually admitted to the shootings - with an explanation."He claims that the shot to Brennen was an accident but that he had to shoot Scott because Scott saw what he did," prosecutor Debroah Miller told the jury.The case is expected to move quickly. Closing arguments could come as soon as next week.Gary Perry faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if he's convicted.