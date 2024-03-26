New medical clinic opens in northeast Fresno

The Modern Medicine Group is located at Cedar and Herndon, near John's Incredible Pizza.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new medical clinic is now open in northeast Fresno.

"It was always in my heart to come back to the Valley -- just serve the community," said Dr. Harman Virk. "It's been a joy."

Dr. Virk is all smiles -- following the opening of The Modern Medicine Group.

He and his wife, both certified board physicians, offer services such as primary care, internal medicine, men's and women's health, preventative care and mental health.

Dr. Virk believes it's important to view each patient as a whole when it comes to care plans.

"You're not just labeled as a diabetic. No, you're a person with diabetes," he explained. "Diabetes and you as a person are two separate entities, right? Our goal is to not just treat the diabetes, but also understand what you as the patient, as a person, expect from your disease course, expect from management of your disease."

The Modern Medicine Group also aims for shorter wait times than other facilities, while dedicating more time in the exam room to listening and understanding patients' health needs.

"A gentleman, whose blood sugar keeps dropping in the 30s 40s, he can become hypoglycemic. That's a serious issue. He can likely die," shared Dr. Virk. "He's doing a lot better now because I switched his medication. Very simple fix, right? It's that art of listening to your patient."

Currently, the medical facility accepts Medicare, Med Pro, Sante and Kova Health insurance. However, they are working on accepting more.

Patients can call 559-369-7787 or go online to schedule an appointment.

Information can be found on The Modern Medicine Group website.