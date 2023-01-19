Police searching for 2 in connection to AM/PM robbery in northwest Fresno

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, January 19, 2023 1:59PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for two men who robbed an AM/PM mini-mart in northwest Fresno.

It happened after 1 Thursday morning at the store on Herndon and Blythe.

One of two employees at the store called police, saying she heard what sounded like the store being robbed.

The other employee was at the counter where two men with a gun demanded money and merchandise, then took off.

no one was hurt.

Detectives are hoping to find more information using the store's surveillance video.

There were no customers inside the store.

