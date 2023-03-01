New business hub opens in northwest Fresno

A northwest Fresno business wants to be a one-stop shop for Valley professionals, giving them a space to work and grow.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northwest Fresno business wants to be a one-stop shop for Valley professionals, giving them a space to work and grow.

Legacy Business Hub held its official grand opening on Tuesday.

It's located at Shaw and Marks Avenue and offers services for small businesses, from helping them apply for the right licenses to doing taxes and supporting virtual meetings.

Businesses can also rent their own office or take advantage of co-working spaces.

Co-working spaces can be rented out month-to-month.

On top of financial services, the location features amenities such as a coffee bar, conference room, Wi-Fi and mail handling.