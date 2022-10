Woman dies after being hit by car in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation into a deadly crash is underway in northwest Fresno after a woman was hit by a car.

Police received a call around 11:45 Friday night from a driver reporting he hit a pedestrian on Bryan and Fairmont avenues.

When officers arrived they found a woman in her 40's laying in the road.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash.