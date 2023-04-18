1 dead, multiple people injured in parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan | LIVE

LOWER MANHATTAN, NYC -- A parking garage next to a Pace University building has partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan leaving at least one dead.

Officials said at least six parking garage workers have been pulled from the garage so far. One person was pronounced dead on scene, five were injured and one refused medical treatment.

One worker was trapped on an upper floor, conscious and alert, calling for firefighters. He was rescued and taken to another building after the workers were removed, firefighters were pulled out and the FDNY deployed a drone and even the new digidog to further search the debris.

The building is located at 57 Ann Street between Nassau Street and William Street.

Officials have evacuated the university building that is next to the garage that's collapsed.

The upper levels of the three-story building collapsed around 4:15 p.m., sending cars crashing down onto the levels below.

Officials said they have no reason to believe anyone is still inside but will continue to conduct searches with the robot dogs.

First responders on scene said the building is completely unstable, and FDNY will not send anyone else in until the buliding is shored up.

Crews are trying to determine what business and city agencies use the garage and make sure all employees and staff are accounted for.

New York City Department of Buldings records show there is one open hazardous violation from 2008 for cracks in the concrete.

Pace University announced classes are now canceled.

The MTA said subways near Fulton Street are running at slower speeds.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.