Oak Fire at 98-percent containment

CalFire reported the Oak Fire has been reduced to 360 acres and is at 98-percent containment.Evacuation orders have been lifted.- Road 620 at Miami Creek- Road 620 west of Lonesome Oak Lane- Miami Motorcycle TrailsFor more information on the evacuations clickFolks say they didn't have much time to leave after the Oak Fire broke out near their neighborhood.The Oak Fire is still burning more than 350 acres near Road 620 and Lonesome Oak Lane in Madera County.It broke out on Saturday and still threatens more than 100 homes.Bruce Kotter says this was the first time he's ever had to pack up, grab his dogs, and leave his house."When you're faced with a potential devastation, it wrenches your gut. It makes you sick. It makes you concerned for everything else," said Resident Bruce Kotter.More than 300 Firefighters are still working to contain the fire and mopping up areas that are scorched."This fire still has a lot of potential. We had a lot of rain during the winter season so there is a lot of potential. But the firefighters are working hard to gain the upper hand," said Cal Fire Jamie Williams.Firefighters say while it isn't one of their biggest fires, the steep terrain poses a challenge for fire crews.The heavy brush and tree mortality is also a hazard."The firefighter is out on the line, and the trees that have died several years ago have become weakened. It's just a constant threat on falling firefighters," said Williams.