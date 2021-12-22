Garbage man in Oakhurst surprises 4-year-old boy with toy garbage truck

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- A garbage man in the mountain community of Oakhurst made a special delivery today along his route.During one of his usual stops, he hopped out of the truck to make the day for one of his biggest fans.4-year-old Jaycob is a huge fan of garbage trucks.His mom, Michelle, says before preschool, he eagerly waits for pickup and waves hello to his friend in the big green truck.This time, his hero brought him a gift! A little green garbage truck to match.His mom says she just can't get over how sweet it was for this driver to take the time and spend his own money to buy her son a gift.