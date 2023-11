Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck in Oakhurst, CHP says

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after being hit by a truck in Oakhurst Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened near Highway 41 and Highway 49 just after 8:30 am.

Officers say a man was driving a truck on Highway 49 and turning onto southbound Highway 41 when he hit a woman in the crosswalk.

She was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene, and officers said drugs or alcohol were not factors.