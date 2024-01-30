Fresno OB-GYN shares what vaginal health trends are safe for women

According to doctors, women should be cautious about vaginal health information found on social media.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Social media has become the go-to spot for wellness trends.

According to a 2023 report by the app Flo Health, two-thirds of women are turning to social media for wellness information - which includes vaginal health.

"I think it's good news that female patients, nowadays, are paying more attention to vaginal health," expressed Dr. Daniel Hernandez. "However, it's important to be mindful and to understand what is normal and what is not normal, just to avoid fixing things that doesn't need to be fixed."

TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are full of thousands of videos -- some posted by those not in the medical field -- showing proactive ways women can take care of their intimate area.

Action News showed some of those videos to Dr. Hernandez, an obstetrician-gynecologist with Valley Children's. He told Action News that it's okay to consider some, while others are just unsafe.

At any drug store, in the feminine care section, you'll find probiotic suppositories or capsules that promote improving vaginal health.

"In some patients, it could help in the growth of healthy bacteria in the vagina. There are no well-controlled studies to prove efficacy," Dr. Hernandez said. "But there are some reports, mostly observation, that some patients might benefit with the use of probiotics, again to grow healthy bacteria."

Other videos promote more holistic ways, such as yoni steaming.

Pure Form Healing Arts, located in northwest Fresno, offers this service. The woman will sit over steaming water mixed with herbs -- customized to her health needs.

"They shrink their cysts using the certain types of herbs. Painful periods are no more when you're steaming regularly. There's also balancing out your pH. That alone is huge," said owner Esperanza Richart, a holistic fertility specialist.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hernandez encourages women to be cautious when it comes to taking care of the vaginal area because it's sensitive and delicate.

One way women can monitor their vaginal health is with pH test strips or microbiome tests.

However, if results come back abnormal, doctor said not to take matters into your own hands.

For example, boric acid has been used for decades to treat bacterial vaginosis.

It's also still available over the counter, but Dr. Hernandez said the remedy is outdated.

"We have very effective treatments with oral antibiotics or vaginal creams or gels that are highly effective," he said.

If you're unsure about what's normal or not normal when it comes to vaginal health, doctors said the best way you can use your phone to find answers -- is to call your physician.

