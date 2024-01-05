Fresno police officer and driver injured in car crash during traffic stop

FRESNO, calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno police officer and a driver were injured in a car crash during a traffic stop on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 6:30 pm on Highway 180 near Chestnut Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says the officer was performing a sobriety test on a driver in front of his patrol car.

During the test, officials say another vehicle hit the back of the patrol car, injuring the officer and the DUI suspect.

The officer and the person he was performing the test on were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say the driver who hit the patrol car was not under the influence.