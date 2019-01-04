Officers across Valley prepare to attend emotional service for Corporal Ronil Singh

Law enforcement personnel all over the Valley are getting ready to participate in Saturday's service for Corporal Ronil "Ron" Singh.Many of them are leaving early in the morning to make a drive they say is emotional both there and back.Singh, a Newman Police Corporal, was shot to death on December 26 during a routine traffic stop.The sound of the horses' feet hitting the ground on this occasion is a sound Lt. Kathy Curtice of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office does not like to hear."Our unit has attended many line of duty deaths throughout the years. It's always one too many," says Curtice.Curtice oversees the Mountain Patrol Unit with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.On Saturday morning, she and nine other deputies, along with their five horses will travel to Modesto to say goodbye to Newman police Corporal Ronil Singh.This service, though, is especially hard because nearly one month ago they were at the exact same location for Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Antonio Hinostroza.He was killed in the line of duty back in November."We hate it being so common that we actually go to the same place more than once," she said.And here they are again, preparing to send off another fallen officer.But the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is not the only Central Valley agency going.Action News reached out to more than half a dozen central Valley departments and learned that at least 50 law enforcement personnel will be attending the service as well to show respect for Officer Singh's family.And the horses will make that known too, bowing during the procession to honor Officer Singh's life and his loved ones who are grieving the tragic loss."We hope that by our presence they will understand that we truly care," he said.Officer Ronil Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Stanislaus County.Funeral services will begin on Sunday morning in Modesto.They'll start at 10 a.m. at CrossPoint Community Church, followed by a processional around 11.30 to Corporal Singh's final resting place at Lakewood Memorial Park.