Visalia bank robbery suspect shot and killed by police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot and killed by police officers during a traffic stop after being a suspect in a bank robbery in Visalia on Wednesday.The Visalia Police Department says it happened around 11:30 this morning when the suspect entered the Tri Counties Bank. Tellers say the man told them he had a gun and demanded money.After taking money from the bank, he left the area in a gray Chevy truck. While officers were headed to the bank, another officer found that truck driving in the area of Walnut and Santa Fe. He informed the other officers as he conducted a traffic stop.Officers noticed the man had a gun as he got out of the car. As the suspect moved towards the officers, they say they told him multiple times to put the gun down, but he did not.As the suspect continued to move towards the Police, they opened fire. When the man dropped to the ground and stopped moving, the officers approached him, restrained him, and began CPR.Police say that the man ultimately died at the scene. The Visalia Police Chief says all officers' body cameras were activated during the incident and will be used in the investigation.A total of six officers were involved.