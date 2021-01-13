crime

Visalia bank robbery suspect shot and killed by police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot and killed by police officers during a traffic stop after being a suspect in a bank robbery in Visalia on Wednesday.

The Visalia Police Department says it happened around 11:30 this morning when the suspect entered the Tri Counties Bank. Tellers say the man told them he had a gun and demanded money.

After taking money from the bank, he left the area in a gray Chevy truck. While officers were headed to the bank, another officer found that truck driving in the area of Walnut and Santa Fe. He informed the other officers as he conducted a traffic stop.

Officers noticed the man had a gun as he got out of the car. As the suspect moved towards the officers, they say they told him multiple times to put the gun down, but he did not.

As the suspect continued to move towards the Police, they opened fire. When the man dropped to the ground and stopped moving, the officers approached him, restrained him, and began CPR.

Police say that the man ultimately died at the scene. The Visalia Police Chief says all officers' body cameras were activated during the incident and will be used in the investigation.

A total of six officers were involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimerobberyofficer involved shootingbank robbery
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Action News Morning Update
Police investigating after 2 shot in Visalia
3 inmates who escaped Merced County Jail arrested, hunt on for 3 others
Six inmates escape from Merced County Jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VP Mike Pence to visit Naval Air Station Lemoore Saturday
COVID-19 vaccine available for free to Fresno Co. residents 75 and older
LIVE: Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
3 inmates who escaped Merced County Jail arrested, hunt on for 3 others
CA allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce COVID-19 vaccines
Report: More than $8B paid to criminals in CA EDD fraud
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $750M after no winner
Show More
COVID court closures could trickle down for Fresno County
COVID-19 vaccination 'mega site' to open at Fresno Fairgrounds
Fresno's once-lively Tower District is now dark, silent, and struggling to survive
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Rainbow Ballroom in downtown Fresno up for sale
More TOP STORIES News