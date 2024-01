Old Town Clovis vendor applications to open

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you are interested in becoming a vendor in Old Town Clovis this year, here's your chance.

Applications will be available online at the Old Town Clovis website starting Monday, January 15.

It includes selling at the Friday Night Farmers Market, Vintage Market and Antiques, as well as the Spring and Fall Glorious Junk days.