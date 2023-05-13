1 dead, 1 detained following shooting in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead and a person of interest has been detained following a shooting in east-central Fresno.

Police responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 10:07 a.m. Saturday on East Dakota and North Hayston Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the front yard of a home and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The man was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe there may have been some sort of a disturbance between two neighbors.

Officers say there is no danger to the public and homicide detectives are on scene investigating.

