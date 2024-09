1 hospitalized following house fire in Farmersville

One person was rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Farmersville Friday night.

One person was rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Farmersville Friday night.

One person was rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Farmersville Friday night.

One person was rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Farmersville Friday night.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Farmersville.

The flames erupted just before 11 p.m. Friday on Rose Avenue and Kirkland Street.

Crews found smoke and fire coming from the roof.

Multiple other fire agencies helped assist in the fire fight.

Authorities say the structure was saved but has heavy fire damage.

It's unknown what injuries were sustained by the person that was hospitalized.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.