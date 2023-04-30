One person is in the hospital after being thrown from a car during a crash Saturday night in Fresno County.

1 hospitalized after being thrown from car following Fresno County crash

California Highway Patrol officers were called out to Clovis and American Avenues just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a Jeep was traveling on Clovis when the driver ran a red light and crashed into a car.

One of the passengers in the Jeep was ejected and sustained major injuries.

They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The remaining three people in the jeep and five people in the other car sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

DUI is not a suspected factor in the crash.