Florida mom says Christian school expelled her children because of OnlyFans decal

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Florida mom is speaking out after she says a Florida private school expelled two children over a decal on the back of her vehicle.

However, the issue is that the sticker is promoting her OnlyFans page, which is an online platform often used by adult content creators to monetize photos and videos.

"It's definitely a link to explicit content - adult content for sure," said Michelle Cline, the mother of the expelled kids. "My husband and I have this little wild behind-closed-doors lifestyle that we've decided to share."

Other parents at Liberty Christian Preparatory School are not "fans" of promoting that site.

"That's a distraction to my children, and no matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there," said one parent.

At first, the school asked Cline not to bring the car on campus unless the decal was removed and urged her to drop her kids off across the street.

"I was forced to have to take it off or not come on campus," Cline said.

Then, the school sent a letter, saying, "Your family's enrollment with LCPS is terminated effective immediately," accusing Cline of "promoting a pornographic website" but still offering the possibility to re-enroll her kids if she removes the sticker.

When asked why not just take the decal off, Cline said, "That would seem like an easy thing to say for sure. But for me, it supports my family. This provides a very comfortable life for us and it's legal. I pay taxes just like everybody else."

School officials say after their initial conversation with Cline, she got an even bigger sticker for her car.