Massive explosion reported in SoCal city, prompting response from firefighters and police

ONTARIO, Calif. -- A massive explosion was reported in Ontario, California on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a response from emergency personnel.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of South San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street, shattering nearby windows and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

"We are aware of the loud explosion that was heard recently," a brief statement from the city's official Twitter account said. "The Ontario Police Department and the Ontario Fire Department are investigating it. Please stay clear of the area."
Raw video from an Eyewitness News viewer shows a massive plume of smoke following a reported explosion in Ontario on Tuesday.


The cause of the explosion and any possible injuries were not immediately confirmed.

Residents as far away as Anaheim and Huntington Beach reported feeling reverberations from the explosion.

This is a developing story. More details will be added to this report as they become available.
