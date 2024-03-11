Original 'Incredible Hulk' actor Lou Ferrigno holds meet and greet in Clovis

Central Valley Super-hero fans got to meet the original ''Incredible Hulk'' actor Lou Ferringo Sunday.

Central Valley Super-hero fans got to meet the original ''Incredible Hulk'' actor Lou Ferringo Sunday.

Central Valley Super-hero fans got to meet the original ''Incredible Hulk'' actor Lou Ferringo Sunday.

Central Valley Super-hero fans got to meet the original ''Incredible Hulk'' actor Lou Ferringo Sunday.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley Super-hero fans got to meet the man who played Marvel's Strongest and Angriest Avenger on the small screen Sunday.

Actor and retired bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno visited ''Legends Comics and Games'' in Clovis.

He is known for his role as the original ''Incredible Hulk'' in the 1978 television series.

Ferrigno was at the comic shop signing autographs and taking pictures.

He spoke with Action News about his visit to the Central Valley.

"It's great here, I'm here in Clovis got the phenomenal fans here, great to be back especially since we got passed COVID," Ferringo said. "Great store, great owner especially when they give to the public, people come here to buy a game... very exhilarating... very positive.''

The owner of the Legends Comics and Games says he was glad to be able to do this for customers and the community.