Orlando Robinson, Bryson Williams go undrafted, still have road to NBA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 58 picks came and went, and Orlando Robinson & Bryson Williams did not hear their name called in the 2022 NBA Draft.Bryson Williams signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Heat. He will get a chance to make the squad in the NBA's Summer League which starts next month in Las Vegas.Here's a look at both players:A Las Vegas native, Orlando Robinson played three seasons at Fresno State. He received a NBA combine invite after his sophomore season but elected to return to Fresno.As a junior, Robinson averaged 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. He was named MVP for The Basketball Classic and the Southern California Challenge.Robinson is one of two players in NCAA history with at least 700 points, 300 rebounds and 100 assists in a season. Robinson also earned first-team All-Mountain West and NABC All-District honors in 2022.Bryson Williams was born and raised in Fresno. He played on varsity for Roosevelt High School's boys basketball team for all four years. His senior year he averaged 34 points and 18 rebounds. He is still the all-time leading scorer for the Rough Riders with 2,302 career points.He signed with Fresno State his senior year and played under former Head Coach Rodney Terry from 2016-2018. He averaged 14 points per game his sophomore year and earned 2018 All-Mountain West Third Team honors. Bryson transferred to UTEP in 2018 and played two seasons with the minors. He used his extra Covid year to transfer to Texas Tech as a six year senior. He made a big impact for the Red Raiders leading the team with 14.1 points per game with 29 games in double figures. He earned All-Big 12 First Team, Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, NABC and USBWA All-District First Team honors.