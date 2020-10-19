Bulldog Breakdown: Orlando Robinson eager to return to the court

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Trust is a big thing for the Bulldog's big star -- Orlando Robinson.In fact, that's part of what got the 6'10'' forward to play basketball at Fresno State in the first place."A lot of people told me that coach Hut would be reliable and give me the things I need to succeed in basketball," he said. "That's a big thing for me because I'm not a very trusting person. So once I came to campus, immediately, that was clear and it separated Fresno State from the other schools."And it's a good thing it did - as a freshman, Robinson was the only Bulldog to play every game last season and averaged just over 12 points a game - a team-high.This year, he's happy to be playing at all - with COVID-19 extending the Bulldog's offseason, and Robinson waiting to get back on the court since March."So my initial reaction was with joy because I waited all summer, I trained all summer just, just so I can play and now that I have the ability to do that, and I'm in high spirits," he said.Spirits are high - but expectations might be even higher for the sophomore from Las Vegas."I am the leader this year, there's no question about that," he said. "I'm trying to be a leader last year, but it didn't really work out. I didn't really have a voice like that because I was a freshman coming in just trying to do my thing. So I take a lot of responsibility on that aspect of things.""You know, he was a pretty mature freshman," says Head Coach Justin Hutson. "You know, so now we need him to make himself better and to make our team better. You know, when we're asking him to lead vocally, but leading by example is always the best way to do it."In just his second year, Robinson is now the one being trusted to lead the Bulldogs - and in a year unlike any other, he's ready to get going."I've been waiting all summer to play a game and I cannot wait for the first one, and I cannot wait for us to get started," he said. "I don't have any specific games because I'm going to play every game which is my last one and, yeah, I'm very eager.