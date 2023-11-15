Jimmy Kimmel back to host Oscars for the 4th time

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host of the 96th Oscars ceremony. This marks the fourth time he's emceed the annual ceremony.

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said, "We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are

deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel shares one of his favorite moments from 2023 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night show after hosting the Oscars this weekend, and while there were a lot of memorable moments, he shared one his personal favorites: Photobombing our very own George Pennacchio!

Oscars executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan added, "Jimmy has cemented himself as one of the all-time great Oscars hosts with his perfect blend of humanity and humor, and Molly is one of the best live TV producers around. We are delighted to be working with them and their teams on the show."

Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and is one of the longest-running talk show hosts in American television history. He hosted the 95th Oscars, which earned him an Emmy nomination and hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards).

In the statement he joked, "I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times."

The Academy had previously announced key dates leading up to Hollywood's biggest night: Nominations will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, and the Oscar Nominees Luncheon is slated for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.