Halle Berry, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Lopez all made the cut.

Top 10 most iconic fashion moments for women on recent Oscars red carpets

Ahead of the 2022 Oscars, fashion expert Roshumba Williams breaks down her picks for the top 10 best-dressed women on Hollywood's biggest night.

LOS ANGELES -- The red carpet inspires us to escape into a fashion fantasy world, and the most famous of them all is the Oscars.

In anticipation of the Academy Awards' glitz and glam, supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams breaks down her picks for the top 10 best-dressed women in recent years.

10. Nicole Kidman, 2018

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Kidman, this year's "Being the Ricardos" best actress nominee, stunned in this Dior masterpiece at the 90th Academy Awards. The custom color, engineering, couture techniques and balance of the front bow are impeccable.

9. Janelle Monae, 2020

Janelle Monae attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 09, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

This singer and actress stole the spotlight in 2020 when she walked the red carpet in this shimmery Ralph Lauren gown, complete with an open back and dramatic draped hood. All of that shine comes courtesy of 168,000 Swarovski crystals. Their placement required more than 600 hours of expert hand-embroidery!

8. Gemma Chan, 2019

Gemma Chan attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 24, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Big voluminous gowns always make an impact on the carpets, and Gemma Chan's 2019 look was no exception. The actress showed off her incredible sense of style in a hot pink Valentino parachute gown.

7. Zendaya, 2021

Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Zendaya stands out on every red carpet she walks, and the 2021 Oscars red carpet was no different. Her young and fresh look was complete with a yellow cutout Valentino gown and strands of Bulgari diamonds.

6. Gwyneth Paltrow, 2012

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives before the 84th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Steve Granitz/WireImage

There was no es-"cape"-ing Gwyneth Paltrow's standout look in 2012. This white Tom Ford column dress with a cape landed on many of that award's season's best-dressed lists.

5. Charlize Theron, 2020

Charlize Theron arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AFP via Getty Images

When Charlize Theron steps onto a red carpet, heads turn. And they did just that in 2020. The Oscar-winning actress arrived in this classic black Dior gown with a peplum hem and that thigh-high slit.

4. Jennifer Lopez, 2015

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz/WireImage

J. Lo was simply breathtaking in a plunging, blush, tulle and silk organza Elie Saab ball gown enhanced with sequins and pearls in 2015.

3. Lupita Nyong'o, 2014

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 2, 2014. Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The lovely Lupita Nyong'o pulled off a life-changing Oscar win for her "12 Years a Slave" performance in sky-blue Prada. It's both timeless and memorable!

2. Julia Roberts, 2001

Actress Julia Roberts poses with her best actress Oscar for the film "Erin Brockovich" at the 73rd annual Academy Awards, March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles. Terry McGinnis/WireImage via Getty Images

The "Erin Brockovich" actress exuded classic Hollywood glamour when she won her best acting Oscar in 2001. She donned a black vintage Valentino gown with white piping and Van Cleef & Arpels diamonds.

1. Halle Berry, 2002

Halle Berry arrives at the 74th annual Academy Awards on March 24, 2002. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Red carpet royalty Halle Berry made history at the 74th Academy Awards in this provocative sheer mesh embroidered Elie Saab dress with an elegant train.