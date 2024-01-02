Grant focused on traffic safety throughout Fresno

This funding will go to its "Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program," which provides a variety of services.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bicyclists and drivers could experience safer roads this year thanks to a new grant.

The City of Fresno "PARCS" Department received more than $223,000 from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

That includes bicycle training courses, helmet fitting inspections, school presentations and community bike rides.

They will also distribute crossing guard kits to local schools.

This grant program will run through September.