'Don't drink and drive': Parents' emotional plea after daughter critically injured, son-in-law killed by DUI driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I was stunned. I couldn't move."
Heartbreak during the holiday weekend.
Elmer and Daisy Ramos pray for the best as their daughter, Jennifer, fights for her life after being hit by a DUI driver that left her with critical injuries and killed her husband.
Ramos, and her husband, 28-year-old Joshua Eisen, were spending the holiday in San Luis Obispo with family and left to start heading home to Merced on Saturday night.
"We were planning on vacations next year for Christmas," Daisy said. "My daughter, I kissed her upstairs."
Hours later, California Highway Patrol officers say the two got involved in a solo crash while driving along Highway 99 in the rain.
They got out of the car, and officers say they were hit by Amado Mendez Ventura's car.
Ramos was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but Eisen died at the scene.
"As soon as we heard that we just dropped everything and drove to here from SLO," Daisy said.
The crash was one of four deadly collisions between Modesto and Bakersfield.
CHP officer Mike Salas says they made at least 25 DUI arrests over the weekend in Fresno County.
So far this year, officers have made more than 1,900 DUI arrests, which is less than the more than 2,000 DUI arrests they made last year during the same time frame.
Salas says they don't plan to slow down on looking for impaired drivers and will be revving up patrols closer to the Christmas holiday.
"We are going to have extra officers on patrol. We're going to have DUI saturation patrols," he said.
The Ramos family says their daughter is a writer, and the two were just starting their life together after getting married in January.
"He was just about to start a research position with UC Merced," Elmer said.
The parents don't have any ill will toward the alleged drunk driver but do have a message for anyone getting behind the wheel.
"Don't drink and drive."
Ventura is currently being held at the Fresno County jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter, DUI and driving without a valid license.
