Man allegedly breaks into Parlier home, starts kissing teen girl

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier police arrested a man accused of sneaking into an apartment and assaulting a teen girl.

Officers responded Wednesday afternoon to a burglary involving a sexual assault.

Police say Saul Perez entered the unlocked apartment and hid in the girl's room.

Then he approached her and started kissing her.

The girl and her younger brother yelled for their older brother.

Police say the older brother jumped into action and got his siblings out of the room just before Perez jumped out the window.

Authorities used a description of the suspect from the victim to find him.

Perez is facing several charges, including lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.