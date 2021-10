PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 62-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Parlier Tuesday night.The Parlier Police Department says it happened just before 9 pm near Academy and Parlier Avenues.Police say the man was in the middle of the road and not in a crosswalk when he was hit.The woman driving the car that hit the man is cooperating with police and will not be charged.