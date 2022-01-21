Parlier police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police and family are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Parlier.
Evelyn Gonzalez was last seen Thursday morning at 1 am at her home in Parlier. She's 5'5" with green eyes and blonde hair.
Police say she is possibly headed to Southern California with 34-year old Orlando Toledo Irias of Los Angeles.
Gonzalez is considered to be "at-risk" due to her age and medical conditions.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Parlier Police Department.
