Parlier Unified sees reduction in suspensions and absences through mentorship program

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Administrators say in the Parlier Unified School District, things are changing for the better.

A behavioral intervention program is shining a light on the power of students having a reliable, trusted adult around.

"It started because students from low-income backgrounds heavily rely on the power of mentorship," Superintendent Rafael Iniguez said.

Iniguez says seventh through twelfth-grade students in the district receive mentoring services and case management support through the group "Focus Forward."

It's a non-profit organization that supports Fresno County youth and their families as they navigate the juvenile justice and child welfare systems.

"The little things matter to our students," Iniguez said.

Parlier Program Coordinator Rigoberto Infante says mentors work with what they call "at-promise" students, those who can benefit from more intensive support.

Five mentors build relationships with about 60 "at-promise" students through check-ins and helping them develop social-emotional skills, like managing anger and offering help with academics.

"What it does is change lives," Infante said.

The school district says since the program started, they've seen a decrease in the average number of suspensions and absences and an increase in GPAs.

Infante says they also see a boost in the student's confidence.

"We see this whole shift in the student to where it's not just about the student, it's about them as a whole," Infante said.

The program has been so successful that the administration extended it from just intervention in secondary schools to prevention work in fifth and sixth grade.

All of this is possible thanks to funding from the school district and community partners Sierra Kings Health Care District and CalViva Health.

Infante says he hopes to expand and continue to see success.

"There's already so much adversity they're going to face in life and if we can just help them, just the tiniest amount, then doing my job correctly," Infante said.

Focus Forward doesn't just work with students; it also promotes family engagement. That's why last weekend, they hosted a special brunch and paint where families were invited.

