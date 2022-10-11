Family remembers 19-year-old mother killed in Cantua Creek

Paulina's mother, Marcela Montgomery says October 1 was a day like any other at their Cantua Creek home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of 19-year-old Paulina Gonzalez is still trying to make sense of why their beloved daughter, sister, and mother to 2-year-old Mary Jane is no longer with them.

Paulina's mother, Marcela Montgomery says October 1 was a day like any other at their Cantua Creek home with her daughter, her 21-year-old boyfriend, Enrique Hernandez and their toddler.

"That day, they were sitting on the couch, all three of them watching TV, I had made breakfast," said Montgomery.

But around 3 am that Sunday morning, Marcela woke up to commotion. Paulina had been shot and killed while her toddler was in the room. Paulina's sister, Daisy Garcia, still can't believe it happened.

"It's been a nightmare. Every day, I want to wake up and I just want it to be all a dream," said Garcia. "I don't want to believe that she is gone."

Authorities say Hernandez fled to Fresno before being tracked down by detectives. The sheriff's office has not elaborated on what happened in the room before the gun was fired, but they did say Hernandez illegally purchased the gun as a convicted felon prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested on a murder charge, but when Hernandez appeared in court last week, he was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

"She loved him and I want to know. I don't care what his answers are," said Garcia. "I just want to know. I want him to look at me and I want him to tell me why."

Paulina's family says they hope for justice.

"For her and the baby," said Montgomery.

They ultimately want peace to raise Mary Jane as Paulina would have.

"Because that's what I want for my family and that is what I want in return is love and light," said Montgomery.

Hernandez is also facing a child endangerment charge since he and Paulina's daughter was in the room. His arraignment was pushed to October 19.