Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a driver in central Fresno Tuesday evening.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 5:30 pm near Blackstone & Ashlan.

Authorities say the man walked into oncoming traffic when someone in a van tried swerving, but ultimately hit them.

Police say another driver also hit the man but left the scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van is cooperating with authorities.