FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 39-year-old man died Sunday night after being struck by an Amtrak train in central Fresno, the California Highway Patrol says.It happened on Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) tracks near Palm and Dakota Avenues around 8:30 pm.Officers say the man tried to cross the tracks when he was hit. He died from his injuries at the scene.The victim has not been identified.No one else was hurt.Amtrak police are now working to determine what led up to the crash.