FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we head into the holiday season and start to take out our home decor, it's important to keep safety in mind, especially when it comes to our furry friends.

We sat down with Dr. Ricky Walther, the Chief Medical Officer at Pawlicy Advisor, to talk about easy ways to keep our pets safe and recognizing when something is wrong.