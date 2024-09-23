8 bulls escape Massachusetts rodeo after plowing through chain-link fence

One bull was still loose as of 4:10 p.m. ET, the fire department said.

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. -- Eight bulls escaped from a rodeo after plowing through a chain-link fence in Massachusetts on Sunday.

Video captured by attendees showed patrons of the rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro looking on in disbelief and running out of the way as the bulls tore through the parking lot and escaped.

The North Attleboro Fire Department urged the community to "exercise extreme caution and not approach any bulls." Residents were also asked by the fire department to call 911 if they spotted any of the bulls on the loose.

Town officials also asked residents to "avoid the area" and "not approach any loose bulls."

Shortly before 4 p.m. ET, the fire department had corralled nearly all of the escaped bulls.

One bull was still loose as of 4:10 p.m. ET, the fire department said.

"First responders are continuing their search for the remaining bull," the department said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported, according to a post on the town's website.