PETS & ANIMALS

California law bans pet stores from selling animal from breeders

EMBED </>More Videos

Home cooks will have an easier time selling food they make at home under a new California law that goes into effect in 2019.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
On Jan. 1 2019, pet stores in California will be required to only sell dogs, cats, and rabbits that come from shelters or nonprofits.

The new law states that animals must be obtained from an animal shelter and the store must post the name of the agency where it got the animal; no breeders will be allowed.

The change comes from the Pet Rescue and Adoption Act, which was signed into law by California Governor Jerry Brown in October 2017.

The law requires each store "maintain records sufficient to document the source of each dog, cat, or rabbit the pet store sells or provides space for, for at least one year, and to post, in a conspicuous location on the cage or enclosure of each animal, a sign listing the name of the entity from which each dog, cat, or rabbit was obtained," CNN reported.

To ensure the requirement is being met, store operators will have to keep documentation on the origin of each animal.

If the paperwork cannot be provided, the store will be fined $500 per animal.

Those looking to purchase a new furry friend still have the option to buy from a private breeder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsadoptionanimalpetpet adoptioncaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Cow found wandering along NJ highway gives birth at animal sanctuary
TSA hopes floppy-eared dogs will ease travelers
WATCH: Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raiders to London? Reports say team may play 2019 home games overseas
VIDEO: Burglar breaks into Southern California home of paralyzed man
LAPD seizes TNT, rifles from South LA home
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
Husband saves wife by shooting at would-be-robbers
Cow found wandering along NJ highway gives birth at animal sanctuary
Federal employees continue to work without pay, but wonder when it will end
Government shutdown by the numbers
Show More
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
Law enforcement reminds people to celebrate New Year's Eve safely, legally
Two areas of Yosemite National Park closed due to lack of restroom services
PG&E reportedly could face murder charges for deadly Camp Fire
Shots fired near East Central Fresno apartment hit right above sleeping man's bed
More News