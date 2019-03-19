vaccines

Fresno State offering discounted pet vaccinations, microchips during weekend clinic

Fresno State is holding its annual vaccine and microchip clinic on Saturday, March 23.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've been putting off getting your dog vaccinated this could be the weekend to do it.

The clinic is hosted by the university's Pre-Vet Club and is for dogs only.

Two vaccines will be offered: DHPP for $15 and rabies shots for $10.

You can also have your dog microchipped for $25. There's a discount for getting all three services.

"It's a way for our club to make money but also get information all those vaccines are preventable and that is what we want people to know," said animal science student Haley Moulyn.

Your dog must be at least eight weeks old to receive the DHPP vaccine and at least 16 weeks old to receive the rabies vaccine.

Organizers ask that you take your dog on a leash.

The clinic will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the old Judging Pavilion on the corner of Woodrow and Portals Avenues.
